State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.44.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

