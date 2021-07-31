Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $63,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

