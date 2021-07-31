Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $52.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Cohu stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

