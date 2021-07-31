Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

