Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.40

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.40 and last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 52401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

WTKWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

