Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.40

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.40 and last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 52401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

WTKWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

