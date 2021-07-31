TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.470-$6.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $87.46 and a 52-week high of $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

