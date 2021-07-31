Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 966 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

