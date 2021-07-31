Sierra Capital LLC Invests $43,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,080. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.