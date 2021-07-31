Sierra Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $50,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Discovery stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

