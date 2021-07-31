Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

