Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.81.

