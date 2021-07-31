MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MCBS opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 39.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

