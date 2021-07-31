Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $278.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.09. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $233.70 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

