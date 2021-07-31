Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Kellogg has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

