Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $242.83

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.92.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGT. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $190.12 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $108.61 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.