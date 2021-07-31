Needham & Company LLC Increases Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target to $41.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

RDWR stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. Research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth $26,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

