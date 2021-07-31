Needham & Company LLC Boosts Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target to $41.00

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $26,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

