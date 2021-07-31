Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 1,940.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.