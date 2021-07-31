IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.53.
IQV stock opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.84. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
