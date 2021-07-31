IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.53.

IQV stock opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.84. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

