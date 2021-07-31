Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,126.19.

AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

