Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 133.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

