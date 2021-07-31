Tokes 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,431.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $1.60 million and $1,431.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

