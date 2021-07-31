Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

LON BAB opened at GBX 255.90 ($3.34) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.33.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

