Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Trading Down 4.1%

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). 33,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 159,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.03.

Lakehouse Company Profile (LON:LAKE)

Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.

