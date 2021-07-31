BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €39.25 ($46.18) and last traded at €38.75 ($45.59). Approximately 9,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.65 ($45.47).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.42. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.70.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

