Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.49 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

