Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.64%. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.050 EPS.

NYSE:RSG opened at $118.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

