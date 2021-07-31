Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $21.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.89.
A number of research firms have commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenaris by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after buying an additional 796,319 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.