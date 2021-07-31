Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$253.08 Average PT from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$253.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BYD opened at C$244.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$224.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$248.40.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9051146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

