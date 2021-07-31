SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in July

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,400 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 1,480,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.0 days.
Shares of SLGGF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. SolGold has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.56.
