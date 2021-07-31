SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in July

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,400 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 1,480,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.0 days.

Shares of SLGGF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42. SolGold has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

