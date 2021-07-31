AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Down 5.3%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 3,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 671,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. As a group, analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

