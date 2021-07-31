Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Increased to GBX 550 by Analysts at Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price objective raised by Shore Capital from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 468 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,379.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($6.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

