JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.64 ($0.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £32.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.