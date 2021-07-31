Truist Securities Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $137.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $123.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $129.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

