-$0.35 EPS Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

NBRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

