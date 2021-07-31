Scotiabank Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.65.

TSE:SU opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,364.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.65. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

