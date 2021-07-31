Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Decreases By 26.1%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

