Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT opened at $5.80 on Friday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.