USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 210,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in USA Truck by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.