Intrust Bank NA Buys New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $193.09 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

