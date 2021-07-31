Intrust Bank NA Has $344,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 249.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.42 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.