Intrust Bank NA Buys Shares of 7,238 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP opened at $41.76 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

