Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $300.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

