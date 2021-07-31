Intrust Bank NA Sells 5,556 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.