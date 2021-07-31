Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $795,000 in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $441,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $9.99 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

