Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $814,000 Position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82. Adagene Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.