Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $39.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.