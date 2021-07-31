Man Group plc Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,691 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.