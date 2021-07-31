Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Drops By 61.4%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCBHF opened at $0.48 on Friday. Caribbean Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

