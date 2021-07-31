Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Drops By 61.4%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.0 days.
OTCMKTS BCBHF opened at $0.48 on Friday. Caribbean Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46.
Caribbean Investment Company Profile
