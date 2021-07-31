Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €51.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FPE. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.85 ($55.12).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

